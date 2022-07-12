Liverpool squad train ahead of pre-season clash against Manchester United in Bangkok

Liverpool’s full 37-man squad were involved in an open training session at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Monday (11 July), in front of 15,000 fans.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are preparing for their first pre-season friendly, against Manchester United which kicks off at 2pm BST on Tuesday (12 July).

The session has been described as “intense”, with pressing, shooting and passing drills all on show to supporters inside the ground.

Man United also held an open training session on Monday, ahead of the fixture.

