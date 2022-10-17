Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted he deserved a red card in the final moments of his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City, because he went “over the top” and “lost it” on the touchline.

The Reds boss was furious referee Anthony Taylor had not given a foul for a challenge from Bernardo Silva on goalscorer Mohamed Salah late in the game.

His anger, also directed at the assistant referee just yards from the incident, saw him dismissed from the touchline.

“It’s of course a red card, my fault,” Klopp admitted.

