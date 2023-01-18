FA Cup: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Wolves win reminds team how it feels to win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed his side’s powers of recovery after their triumph over Wolves on Tuesday, 17 January.

“I said to the boys after the game, ‘that’s how it feels when you play well and win,’ you can’t remember really anymore,” he said.

However, he said the 1-0 win over Wolves has reminded them how good success feels, adding they were “quite happy.”

The football manager said the game was “completely different” to their last performance.

It was the team’s first win of the year.

