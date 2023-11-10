Jurgen Klopp reacts to release of Luis Diaz’s kidnapped father: ‘Really happy’

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his relief as Luis Diaz’s father was released almost two weeks after he was kidnapped,

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed Luis Manuel Diaz was freed after days of negotiation with guerilla group the National Liberation Army.

The Liverpool winger’s father was taken along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda 12 days ago, although Diaz’s mother was freed swiftly.

Speaking before Liverpool’s match with Toulouse, Klopp said: “It looks like Lucho is really happy, thumbs up all the time.

“Timing wise, couldn’t have been better.”