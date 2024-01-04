Luke Littler shares what stopped him winning World Darts Championship

Luke Littler has opened up on what stopped him from winning the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old, who came up just short against Luke Humphries in the final, revealed his mind “went blank” at a crucial moment in the game.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday (4 January), Luke explained he had to ask the game announcer what number he needed to go for, but struggled to hear what he said because of the noise from the crowd.

The 16-year-old praised his fans for their support and spoke of his hopes for the next championship tournament.