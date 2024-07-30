Jack Grealish finally breaks silence on being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad

Jack Grealish has spoken for the first time since being left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The Manchester City star admitted he was “heartbroken” to miss the tournament, adding Gareth Southgate’s decision was “the most difficult thing” he’s had to deal with in his career.

“I felt like I should have been in the squad,” Grealish said.

“But it is what it is... I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career.”

Grealish added that he is going to try to use the heartbreak as “motivation” for the new season.