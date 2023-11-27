Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Terry Venables: ‘A true gentleman’

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Terry Venables ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig, describing the late England manager as “a true gentleman”.

Venables, who also managed Spurs and Barcelona, has passed away aged 80.

“He’s a big loss for English football, for his family, for his wife,” Guardiola said.

“I’ve read a lot in these last 24 hours, how many players talked about him... big condolences to all of his family.”

Guardiola also described the “incredible” impact Venables had on La Liga as Barca’s coach.