Water pours from Old Trafford roof as Jim Ratcliffe watches Manchester United

Water poured from the roof of Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched Manchester United during a storm on Sunday, 12 May.

The team's co-owner got a glimpse of the issues facing the club's stadium during a heavy downpour.

Sir Jim had earlier met with Sir Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to discuss the redevelopment of the ground.

Old Trafford first opened in 1910 with a capacity of approximately 80,000.

United are looking at options to redevelop the current site or build a new one on adjacent club-owned land.

The first option is estimated to cost in the region of £1bn and a new stadium would require a £2bn outlay.