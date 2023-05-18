Pep Guardiola was delighted to cruise past Real Madrid to secure a place in the Champions League final with a magnificent 4-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (17 May).

It appears to be revenge for last season’s semi-final heartache against the Spanish side.

City will now face Inter Milan at the final on 10 June in Istanbul.

“In that moment, we had to swallow poison and football and sport always gives you another chance,” the City boss said.

