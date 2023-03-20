Fulham manager Marco Silva appeared to criticise refereeing decisions after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Of course, it’s difficult for us to accept these types of decisions, I know it’s a huge club,” he said.

“Everyone knows, big respect. But it’s a quarter-final, both teams have to have the same conditions to stay in the competition.

“Because it’s Fulham and Manchester United, sometimes they choose differently in the same situations. The referee sometimes feels the pressure.”

