Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala has responded to Jesse Marsch’s sacking, calling the American a “good guy” who the players worked hard for.

“The mood is - I wouldn’t say down - the mood is okay,” he said ahead of a crunch fixture away to Manchester United.

Skubala added that he saw Marsch before he left the club but refused to open up about any conversations they shared ahead of his departure.

Leeds and Man United clash in rare back-to-back Premier League fixtures, first at Old Trafford on Wednesday, then at Elland Road on Sunday.

