Masters leader Brooks Koepka ‘misses’ competing with Rory McIlroy

Brooks Koepka, who took a three-shot lead into the weekend of the 87th Masters, has admitted that he misses competing alongside Rory McIlroy, who is set to miss the cut at Augusta.

“It’s just competitively where you miss playing with them right? Like you want Rory [McIlroy] to play his best and Scottie [Scheffler] to play his best and Jon [Rahm] to play his best and go toe-to-toe with them,” Koepka told reporters.

“I do miss that... and that’s what I think makes these majors so cool.”

