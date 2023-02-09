Savannah James pays tribute to husband LeBron after NBA star breaks scoring record

LeBron James’ wife praised him as the “hardest-working person” she’s ever met during a celebratory evening for the basketball star.

The celebration was held after the Los Angeles Lakers star became the highest-scoring player in NBA history on Tuesday night.

“I witness day in and day out your dedication, sacrifice and respect for the game every single day,” Savannah James said.

Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine and Corey Gamble also attended the party, according to reports.

