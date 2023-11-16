Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz broke the Netflix Cup after beating his rivals at the inaugural golf tournament.

While taking his turn to show off the trophy with his partner, pro golfer Justin Thomas, Sainz dropped the trophy on the floor.

Clutching a bottle of champagne in his other hand, Sainz was chatting on stage when the cup slipped out of his grip.

He stood with his hands on his head after the incident, which drew gasps from the crowd.

The event saw Netflix mix two of its flagship sporting docuseries, F1’s Drive to Survive and golf’s Full Swing.