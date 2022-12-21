Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to 12-year $315m contract with New York Mets

Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315m contract with the New York Mets.

It comes after a $350m contract with the San Francisco Giants was already reported on and was due to be announced on Tuesday, 20 December.

However, the announcement was put on hold after an undisclosed medical concern arose during a physical examination.

ESPN said the New York Mets swooped in after the deal with the Giants fell apart, securing the shortstop as their own.

