Eddie Howe admitted Champions League qualification was not even in his sights as Newcastle United secured a top-four finish and a return to the big stage for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

The Magpies completed a remarkable turnaround with a 0-0 draw against Leicester on Monday (22 May).

They were in danger of relegation when Howe took over in November 2021.

“We were hopeful of improving and staying away from danger and growing the team to a position where maybe we could compete for Europe in a couple of seasons, so we’ve shot ahead of schedule," the Newcastle boss said.

