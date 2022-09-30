Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being sacked in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Tagovailoa, 24, was suffering from a sore back and was listed as questionable for most of the week ahead of the game.

