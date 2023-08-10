The Jacksonville Jaguars boast “the most advanced urinals in all of professional sports” in their brand new $120 million practice facility.

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson took a tour of the team’s new facility this week, specifically noting the state-of-the-art urinals, which include a “hydration sensor” to test how hydrated the players are.

“If the light turns green when you go, you’re good,” Hanson said, describing how the sensor works.

“If it’s yellow, you need to hydrate some more. If it’s red, you’re probably going to get a notice from the athletic trainers.”