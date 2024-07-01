Nick Kyrgios addresses Wimbledon job backlash: ‘I am at a good stage in life’

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has addressed the backlash he has received for joining the BBC’s Wimbledon punditry team at this year’s tournament.

Australian Kyrgios pled guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in Canberra in 2021.

The injured tennis player’s appointment by the BBC has sparked controversy, with Caroline Nokes, Conservative MP, and women and equalities committee chair, saying that Kyrgios's appointment is insulting towards women.

Kyrgios addressed the backlash when he appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (1 July),

“These things have all been sorted and dealt with,” he said.

“I am in a beautiful relationship with my partner and I am at a good stage in my life.”