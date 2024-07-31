Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:19
Daniel Wiffen sobs during Irish national anthem after making history with gold medal
Daniel Wiffen wiped away tears as the Irish national anthem played after he secured a history-making gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, 30 July.
The swimmer, who grew up in the village of Magheralin, near Lurgan, Co Armagh, triumphed in the men’s 800 metres freestyle final.
Wiffen, 23, is the first gold medallist from Northern Ireland for 36 years and Ireland’s first male swimming gold medallist.
He is the first individual gold medallist from Northern Ireland since Mary Peters triumphed for GB in the pentathlon at Munich in 1972.
Up next
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
00:53
Southport MP: Thugs who do not live here hijacked atrocity
00:49
Scenes of devastation on Southport streets following violent disorder
01:28
Starmer shakes hands of hero Southport stabbing first responders
00:37
Harris sends message to Trump in direct challenge to live debate
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:47
Bollywood star says he first met future wife at 20 – when she was 9
00:51
Brooklyn Beckham prepares homemade milk as fans baffled by ingredients
00:24
Watch moment surprise Love Island 2024 winners are announced
00:20
Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video
00:56
Care home residents enjoy breakdancing to celebrate new Olympic sport
01:15
Surprise twin capybara babies born at Sussex zoo
00:34
Aged for 200 years: Champagne bottles discovered in shipwreck
02:11
Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32