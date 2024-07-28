Paris Olympics 2024: Day one highlights as Team GB secure first medals

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are officially underway, with diving, cycling, and rugby just some of the sports filling up day one.

Skateboarding, however, was postponed due to the unprecedented amount of rain in the French capital.

Team GB secured their first medals with Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper taking home bronze for their synchronised dive - Britain's first in this sport for 64 years.

Meanwhile, Anna Henderson won silver in the road cycling, despite treacherous conditions getting in her way.