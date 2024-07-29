Jason Kelce visits Team USA athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

Jason Kelce paid a visit to Team USA rugby stars competing at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, 28 July.

The former NFL player and brother of Travis Kelce stopped by the locker room to chat to Ilona Maher and her teammates after their winning game against Brazil.

Wearing a beret, Jason declared: "I am officially a fan of women's rugby, Olympics."

It came after Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce attended the Team USA women's field hockey game on Saturday.