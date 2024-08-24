Awkward moment Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard drops Man of Match award

This is the awkward moment Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard drops his Man of the Match award during a live interview.

Hazard was presented with the accolade following his club’s 1-1 draw at QPR on Saturday (24 August).

Despite playing most of the match with 10 men - after Adam Forshaw was sent off for a second yellow card - and ending it with nine when teenage substitute Freddie Issaka was red-carded in stoppage time for a crude challenge on Kenneth Paal, the visitors clung on.

As QPR player Morgan Whittaker handed him his award after the game, Hazard accidentally dropped it live on air, prompting fits of laughter from the Sky Sports pundits.