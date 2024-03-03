Pochettino shrugs off jeers after Chelsea fans turn on him in Brentford draw

Mauricio Pochettino shrugged off jeers from Chelsea fans after some of them turned on him during the 2-2 draw at Brentford on Saturday, 2 March.

The Argentinian boss insisted he does not need to be loved by the supporters, who expressed their frustration when the Blues were losing 2-1.

"I’ve been told, I didn’t hear to be honest, it’s difficult for me to understand... It’s normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. I am one of the ones responsible, I’m the coach," he said.