Everton fans invade pitch after club narrowly avoids relegation

Everton fans invaded the Goodison Park pitch after their team narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Despite concern and booing from many fans in the stadium, some supporters could not contain their excitement and relief at not being sent down into the Championship.

Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to a stunning strike by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

The Toffees had the final day of the season in their hands before the game started with a win guaranteeing them safety for another season.

Leeds United and Leicester City were relegated on the same day.

