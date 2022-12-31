Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers backed Wout Faes to quickly put his Anfield horror show behind him after two first-half own goals cost the Foxes in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

After Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had fired Leicester into an early lead, Faes missed a shout from goalkeeper Danny Ward as he went to cut out a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, horribly slicing the ball as it looped over Ward and in off the back post.

Minutes later, he fired into his own net again after Darwin Nunez hit the post.

