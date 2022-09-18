Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte is happy for Son Heung-min following the forward’s hat-trick against Leicester.

Before Saturday’s fixture, the South Korean football star had not scored this season and was dropped to the bench as Spurs hosted the Foxes.

Son was introduced in the second half with his side 3-2 up and hit a 13-minute hat-trick to ensure Tottenham took all three points with a big win.

“I am pleased for Sonny, for sure,” Conte said after the forward ended his goal drought.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.