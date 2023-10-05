Guardiola heaps praise on Man City teenager Rico Lewis with big statement

Pep Guardiola hailed Rico Lewis as one of the best players he has ever coached after his starring role in Manchester City’s hard-fought win at RB Leipzig.

The 18-year-old produced a commanding display as the holders maintained the winning start to their Champions League defence with a 3-1 victory at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Lewis, who made his first-team breakthrough as a right-back last season, had a hand in Phil Foden’s opening goal and proved City’s main driving force throughout.

Guardiola, the former Barcelona boss whose past players have included Lionel Messi, said: “What a player! What a player!”