Watch: Rory McIlroy reacts to question on Patrick Reed feud

Rory McIlroy was silent as he answered a reporter’s question on whether he could see himself mending his relationship with Patrick Reed.

Footage emerged of the world number one snubbing the American golfer on the driving range in Dubai before the America tossed a tee towards the world No 1.

It comes after Reed’s lawyers served McIlroy with a court summons on Christmas Eve.

Reed says he threw a tee at McIlroy in his direction after the snub.

McIlroy silently shook his head as a reporter asked whether the two would ever “mend their bridges.”

