Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager hours before Everton clash

Roy Hodgson resigned as Crystal Palace manager hours before a crucial relegation battle against Everton.

The 76-year-old confirmed his resignation on Monday, 19 February, with the club swiftly appointing former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner.

Hodgson was taken ill during training on Thursday and then underwent tests in hospital.

The club confirmed he is now out of hospital and “doing well.”

Roy Hodgson said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.”