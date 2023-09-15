The Singapore Grand Prix is “like no other race” says Formula One racing driver Lando Norris as he gives fans a glimpse into his preparation for the event.

Norris said: “Singapore is very special, it’s like no other race week of the whole year, it’s just a different buzz and energy about this race.

“It’s one of the most physically and mentally demanding. It’s one of the longest most challenging street circuits. There are a lot of places that can catch you out.”

He also shared how important sleep and nutrition are ahead of the race.