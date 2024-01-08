Approximately 74,500 stuffed animals rained down on an ice hockey arena for a teddy bear toss in Pennsylvania on Sunday, 8 January.

The match between the Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley was paused for 50 minutes as the toys were thrown down for players and volunteers to collect.

They will be given to local charities.

This year's total broke last year's record of 67,309 stuffed animals thrown onto the ice.

“Let the sweet cuddly mayhem commence,” play-by-play broadcaster Zack Fisch said.