Luca Nardi reacts after beating world No 1 Novak Djokovic: ‘It is a miracle’

Luca Nardi suggested knocking world No 1 Novak Djokovic out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells was a “miracle”.

The Italian booked a last-16 meeting with American Tommy Paul as he won a stunning match 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Currently 123rd in the world, Nardi is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.

“I don’t know [how I held my nerve],” he said after the match.

“I think it is a miracle, because I am a 20-year-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. It’s crazy.”