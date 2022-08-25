Novak Djokovic unable to travel for US Open as he is unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the US Open as he is unable to enter the United States border due to his Covid vaccination status.

The 21-time grand slam champion conceded that he would not be able to compete as he has chosen not to be vaccinated against the virus.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Mr Djokovic said.

“Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

