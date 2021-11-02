Antonio Conte has been appointed as new head coach of Tottenham.

The Italian has signed an 18-month contract – with the option of an extension – that is believed to make him the highest-paid manager in Spurs’ history.

He arrives after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted just four months in the dugout, losing his final game 3-0 at home to Manchester United at the weekend.

Conte returns to England after winning the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea in back-to-back seasons.

