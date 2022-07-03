Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court

Fans flocked to Wimbledon on Sunday (3 July) as the world-famous tennis championship celebrated a centenary of the Centre Court.

First used in 1922, the Centre Court has been the main stage of the competition after it relocated from relocated from Worple Road to Church Road.

Twenty-six previous champions including Sir Andy Murray, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King took part in a short ceremony marking 100 years of action.

