Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will go head to head in a Wimbledon semi-final after booking their places in the last four on Wednesday (6 July).

Nadal, the number two seed, squeezed past Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller after picking up an injury during the match.

Things were more straightforward for Kyrgios, who beat Cristian Garín in straight sets to reach his first Wimbledon semi.

British number one Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head in the other tie, fighting for a place in the final.

