Wimbledon: Umpire impressively catches ball on Centre Court

Wimbledon umpire Nico Helwerth pulled off the catch of the tournament after he calmly caught the ball midair while sitting in his chair.

During Carlos Alcaraz’s centre-court clash with Nicolas Jarry, Alcarez batted a shot towards the umpire’s chair.

Seeing the ball heading directly towards him, Helwerth calmly reaches out and catches the ball using on hand.

Both Wimbledon fans and players cheered and applauded Mr Helwerth.

