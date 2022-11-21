Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:02
World Cup: Daily update from day two in Qatar
England trashed Iran in their World Cup 2022 opener, scoring no less than six goals as they smashed through their first Group B challenge.
Wales drew with the USA in their group-stage fixture, while Group A action saw victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.
Now the second day of the cup has come to a close, all eyes will be on Groups C and D tomorrow.
First up at 10am is Argentina v Saudi Arabia, with Mexico taking on Poland later in the day.
Denmark is up against Tunisia at 1pm in Group D.
