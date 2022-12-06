World Cup: Brazil fans celebrate opening goal in victorious match against South Korea

Brazilian fans went wild as Vinicius Junior scored an opening goal against South Korea in their victorious World Cup 2022 clash.

Footage from the crowd shows the sea of yellow celebrating after the winger placed the ball in the top corner.

The team beat South Korea 4-1 in the Group of 16 after a flood of first-half goals saw them flying.

Vinicius Junior became the youngest Brazilian player to score in a knockout match since Ronaldinho in 2002.

Brazil, the only team to have played in every World Cup tournament, will next face Croatia.

