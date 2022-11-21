A group of England fans on the hunt for beer in Qatar were invited to the Sheikh’s palace to meet lions, monkeys and other exotic birds.

The supporters recounted their incredible story during an interview with talkSPORT inside a fan park.

“Last night we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace, he showed us they have lions and everything,” one man said.

A second fan added that they were “on the hunt for beers” when they were taken to the palace to see monkeys and other exotic birds.

