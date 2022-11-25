England’s World Cup 2022 squad sang the UK national anthem ahead of their Group B match against the USA on Friday, 25 November.

The Three Lions face America after cruising to victory in their opening game against Iran, which they won 6-2.

Both Harry Kane and Harry Maguire have shaken off an injury scare and an illness respectively, with both fit to play in Southgate’s unchanged team.

England are hoping to claim their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament.

