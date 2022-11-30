England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.

Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.

After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.

