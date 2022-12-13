Hugo Lloris has backed club teammate Harry Kane to bounce back from his World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak.

The Tottenham Hotspur duo went head-to-head in the quarter-finals last weekend, as France knocked England out of the tournament.

Kane scored - and then missed - a spot kick as the Three Lions lost 2-1, crashing out earlier than hoped.

“[Harry Kane and I] had a text after the game,” Lloris revealed.

“It’s a difficult time, obviously for the English national team and for Harry, but I think he can be proud of what he’s done.”

