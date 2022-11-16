Qatar World Cup: Who will England take on in the group stage?

England may be tipped as favourites to claim the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, but first, they must face up to the challenge of the group stages.

Gareth Southgate’s men will take on USA, Iran, and Wales in Group B, considered to be one of the stronger sets.

Keen to lift their first World Cup since 1966, the Three Lions will be looking to improve on their recent Euros finish.

England will first play against Iran on 21 November, while Wales take on the USA.

