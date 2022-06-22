Vince McMahon steps down as CEO of WWE amid misconduct allegations

Vince McMahon has stepped down as CEO of WWE amid misconduct allegations.

The decision was announced on Friday (17 June) in a statement on the company's official website and also confirmed Stephanie McMahon will take over as interim CEO and interim chairwoman.

McMahon steps away following a report from The Wall Street Journal which claims he paid a secret $3 million settlement to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

Despite leaving his role as CEO, McMahon appeared on Friday Night SmackDown one day later.

