Independent TV
Showing now | US News
00:52
Trump snaps at Indian reporter during Modi press conference: ‘I can’t understand a word he’s saying’
President Donald Trump snapped at an Indian reporter during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 13).
In an awkward exchange, the reporter asks: “In the last few years, we have seen several groups in the US raising anti-India voices, calling for separation, and citing terrorism activities in India. Do you think that should continue here in the US as well?”
Trump responded: “You’re going to have to go louder,” before the reporter tried again. The president interrupted: “I can’t understand a word he’s saying.”
It is unclear whether Trump struggled with the reporter’s accent or if there was an audio issue.
Up next
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
02:58
Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo
03:34
WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:52
Trump snaps at Indian reporter during Modi press conference
01:17
Indian prime minister borrows MAGA catchphrase: ‘MIGA’
00:32
Trump blames Covid for ruining his ‘close relationship’ with China
01:24
BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce and Labour minister in heated clash
00:21
What Arne Slot did moments before Merseyside derby red card
01:01
Alan Smith: Fergie tried to get me to join Man Utd while watching soap
00:25
Travis Kelce drops retirement hint after Super Bowl loss to Eagles
01:03