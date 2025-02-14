Trump snaps at Indian reporter during Modi press conference

President Donald Trump snapped at an Indian reporter during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 13).

In an awkward exchange, the reporter asks: “In the last few years, we have seen several groups in the US raising anti-India voices, calling for separation, and citing terrorism activities in India. Do you think that should continue here in the US as well?”

Trump responded: “You’re going to have to go louder,” before the reporter tried again. The president interrupted: “I can’t understand a word he’s saying.”

It is unclear whether Trump struggled with the reporter’s accent or if there was an audio issue.