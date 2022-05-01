Biden roasts Trump ‘plague’ at White House Correspondents Dinner

Joe Biden opened his remarks at the White House Correspondents Association’s dinner by roasting Donald Trump, who boycotted the annual event during his presidency.,

Mr Biden said it was understandable that no president had attended the event since Barack Obama in 2016.

“We had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid,” he said.

Poking fun at his own poor showing in the polls, Mr Biden said: “I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.