Moment train hits a parked Colorado police car with suspect inside

Colorado authorities have released the dramatic footage of a police car being hit by a train while a suspect was handcuffed inside.

The vehicle was parked on the tracks in Fort Lupton while Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, had her truck searched for weapons, following reports of road rage confrontation.

According to her lawyers, Rios-Gonzalez suffered a broken arm that required surgery, nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and wounds across her back and head.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.