A Colorado woman broke down in tears after police bought her groceries to feed her hungry grandchildren.

A deputy brought food for 71-year-old Vicki Green and her adoptive son and great-grandson after the woman’s boyfriend ate the last food in the home home as the hungry children watched.

“I’m going to be here for you today and I’m gonna get you some food for your kids,” deputy Ryan Weiner explained, as Green held her hand over her heart.

“I don’t want them to go hungry,” he said. “And it sounds like they didn’t eat last night and they’re not going to eat today.”